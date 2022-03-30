SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It’s now been eight days since teachers and support staff went on strike, leaving thousands of students out of the classroom.

On Wednesday morning, a long line of people stretched far along 47th Avenue with signs demanding the Sacramento Unified School District strike up a better deal for teachers and support staff. Demonstrators rallied up support from inside the parking lot of the district headquarters and from passing cars.

The district and two unions representing teachers and support staff – the Sacramento City Teachers Association and Service Employees International Union Local 1021 – have been embroiled in back and forth negotiations for days, with Wednesday marking the sixth day of no school.

The bargaining teams went on to hold a sit-in inside the SERNA Center, demanding the superintendent talk to them so they can finalize contracts and get back in the classrooms.

“We’re waiting to talk to either the superintendent or his designees to get this contract sorted out,” said Omi Munthree, with the SEIU bargaining team.

Both unions said they have plans and are ready to meet with the district, hoping to bring an end to the strike.

“We’re super, guardedly, hopeful that today we can get a response and bring this to an end and get our workers back to work,” said Dan Schallock, VP of SEIU 1021.

Teacher Delaney Wong said the days are starting to wear on teachers.

“It’s been a bit of a roller coaster,” Wong told FOX40. “Everyone has off days and we try to raise each other up the best we can, but people are frustrated. We want to get back in the classroom.”

The unions have been wanting the district to align with a fact-finding compromise proposed by the state. SCUSD has not agreed to that compromise.

Matthew Naumann said teachers are holding strong and willing to wait it out for the right contract.

“I’ve been here 30 years, so I’ve seen it all, and we’ll just have to wait and see,” the SCUSD teacher said.

But teachers and support staff weren’t the only ones demanding the district step up. Parent Justen Caron came to support them. He said his son, who has autism, suffered when his teacher was out sick and they couldn’t find a replacement.

“His teacher got exposed to COVID twice. He missed two weeks of school this year because there is no one qualified to be his substitute,” Caron explained.

The district did post a statement to their website in regards to Tuesday’s discussions, saying no new counter-proposals were passed and discussions remain ongoing about the current proposals.