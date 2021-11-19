‘Fueled by greed’: Dublin doctor convicted of illegally prescribing opioids

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A doctor from Dublin was convicted Friday of illegally selling opioids and other controlled substances to patients, Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert said in a statement.

Edmund Kemprud, 78, prescribed addictive and often-abused prescription drugs, including Oxycodone, Hydrocodone and Alprazolam to patients at rates “outside the usual course of professional practice” and without medical purpose.

Kemprud ignored signs his patience were addicted or that they intended to “divert” the drugs elsewhere. He would see as many as 30 patients a day, often spending less than 5 minutes per visit and charged $79 for each.

The attorney’s office said Kemprud knew he was acting outside of responsible practices and that he wrote the prescriptions so patients would come back.

“This defendant displayed a blatant disregard for patient safety and the law,” Talbert said. “Although he knew his treatment of patients was unlawful, he continued to pump dangerous drugs into the community.”

Some pharmacies were so worried about his practices they began to block his prescriptions.

A 2-year investigation by undercover police officers found Kemprud prescribed opioids to patients without learning about their medical and prescription histories, confirming the legitimacy of patients’ complaints or accessing their risk for drug abuse.

“Fueled by greed, Edmund Kemprud went from doctor to drug dealer when he began running a prescription pill mill for powerful opioids,” Talbert said. “Kemprud’s actions not only preyed upon those battling addiction, but also contributed to the ongoing opioid crisis.”

Kemprud is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 14, 2022 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.