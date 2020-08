STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A funeral was held Sunday for a U.S. Navy service member who died during a training accident at Camp Pendleton.

The service member was 22-year-old Christoper Nem from Stockton.

He was one of the eight service members who went missing while performing a routine exercise in a vehicle that took on water.

Military Officials say after 40 hours of searching, they had decided to stop.