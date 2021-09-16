Funeral procession held for fallen Roseville Marine

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Nearly a month after her death, Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee is finally home.

The 23-year-old Roseville local was one of the 11 Marines killed in an Aug. 26 bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan.

A procession was held in her honor, making its way to Mount Vernon Memorial Park and Mortuary in Fair Oaks.

American flags lined the parking lot of the memorial center. It’s clear the community welcomed Sgt. Gee home with open arms.

“I know what sacrifices are made by the military,” said Janice Andres, who also attend the procession.

Gee’s family felt surrounded by love during the event, said Laura Herzog, Executive Director of Honoring Our Fallen, a nonprofit that assists in the dignified transfer of fallen troops’ remains.

“Stood there to honor Nicole and her family,” Herzog said. “It will leave an impression on their hearts for as long as they live.”

While today was emotional, Herzog said it’s a reminder of what it means to be a community that supports one another.

“I felt like we were going back to what we stand for as a nation,” Herzog said.

Gee’s funeral will take place this Saturday.