Funeral homes are prepared for COVID-19 deaths

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) – The COVID-19 pandemic has put an economic strain on a wide array of businesses all over the nation, ranging from lack of customers to lack of supplies.

But as the virus claims more lives, one industry is facing a different type of challenge.

In the event of a death, a body still has to be buried or cremated in a timely fashion, even though people cannot gather for funerals in large numbers.

Philip Stein is owner and funeral director at Stein & Sons Cremation and Burial Service in Auburn.

"Well, unfortunately, the peak is coming." Stein told FOX40. "So we're bracing for a wave that's coming and we're prepared for that. And I know other funeral homes and cemeteries are prepared."

Normally, he would be able to offer grieving individuals a comforting in-person consultation within an arm's reach of a Kleenex box. But he said in this time of COVID-19, people have been very understanding about taking those meetings online.

"They're adapting to it quite well. They kind of understand what's going on. And when I explain to them that I can email them all the paperwork and do the arrangements by Zoom or phone, they're totally OK with it," said Stein. "What I think some of the biggest challenges that we're facing is that people can't have funerals or viewings or wakes or celebration of life services."

Stein said he has yet to encounter a COVID-19 victim but told FOX40 he is prepared for it when he does.

As soon as the disease reached the United States, burial service providers started receiving a lot of direction about how to handle those bodies, according to Stein.

"We started getting briefings and emails from the CDC, the World Health Organization, Homeland Security, and also our local and state public health agencies," said Stein.

Stein said there are more procedures and precautions when preparing the bodies for burial.

"Most families that we serve will do a direct burial and have a memorial service down the road, and the same thing with a cremation," explained Stein.

Stein also advises families of decedents to have patience regarding the paperwork during this time.

"People are working from home and county agencies are working short-staffed. Death certificates are taking just a little bit longer to obtain," said Stein.