WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — A funnel cloud over was spotted over Woodland Tuesday evening.

The funnel-shaped cloud was seen around 5:30 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, a funnel cloud is a rotating column of air that extends from the base of a large cloud without touching the ground.

The region had some isolated thunderstorms over the north valley Tuesday afternoon and evening.

FOX40 Meteorologist Kristina Werner said Tuesday’s cells were capable of producing hail, downpours and funnel clouds.

The funnel cloud seen over Woodland was the only one reported Tuesday evening and there has been no reports of damage.