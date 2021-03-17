Gallery: Doctors Medical Center NICU babies spread luck, cheer with St. Patrick’s Day outfits

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Tiny babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto showed off some new green outfits for St. Patrick’s Day.

Photo courtesy of Doctors Medical Center

Photo courtesy of Doctors Medical Center

Photo courtesy of Doctors Medical Center

Photo courtesy of Doctors Medical Center

Photo courtesy of Doctors Medical Center

Photo courtesy of Doctors Medical Center

Photo courtesy of Doctors Medical Center

NICU nurse Kerri Lynn Stank made outfits for the little ones to celebrate.

“These sweet babies wish everyone good health, good luck and happiness for today and every day,” the medical center wrote.

Earlier this month, the first 20 March babies born at Doctors Medical Center got their own Dr. Seuss hats for National Reading Month. The hats were knitted by Eleanor Ford, who has been a volunteer at the hospital for 20 years.