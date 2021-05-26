Galt HS girls basketball holds senior night for Grant HS

GALT, Calif. (KTXL) – This is the end of the high school basketball road for Harmony Fairweather and her fellow Grant Union High School seniors.

Wednesday night’s game at Galt High School will end the season after the team’s upcoming home game Thursday night, which was set to be senior night, was canceled because of COVID-19.

“Yeah, that’s what all seniors look forward to. That’s what I looked forward to going into my senior year,” Fairweather said.

The thing is though, during a season with many unknowns one more was on the way.

For the four Lady Pacer seniors, Wednesday night was senior night.

The home team’s court proudly represented the away team’s colors.

The idea to give Grant players a senior night in Galt came Tuesday, but it was triggered weeks ago when the two teams played at Grant.

After the game, both sides celebrated the competition by becoming friends and sharing some pizza.

“We appreciate you traveling from Galt, pizza on me coach, and he looked at me and he said really and I said really,” explained Grant High School head coach Meshal McCauley.

“We decided we would take our time and give it to Grant because we wanted their seniors to have what our seniors had, proper recognition and acknowledgment for their four years or however many years they committed to the program,” said Galt High School coach Dorvez Barnett

For Galt senior Casandra Gonzalez, this was an opportunity she was beyond thrilled for.

“When he told us we were going to do the senior night here for them, we were ecstatic. We were like, ‘Yeah, we are down.’ We were going to do this for them. We were super excited,” Gonzalez said.

Grant High School went on to win Wednesday’s game.