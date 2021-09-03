Galt officer badly injured in deadly Highway 99 crash returns home

Officer Kapri Herrera is wheeled out of the hospital. (Courtesy: Galt Police Department)

GALT, Calif. (KTXL) – After spending nearly two weeks in the hospital, a Galt police officer has returned home following a crash that left her badly injured and killed her partner.

The Galt Police Department announced Friday Officer Kapri Herrera was released from the hospital after undergoing treatment for the facial injuries she sustained in the head-on crash.

Officer Kapri Herrera in an undated photo provided by the Galt Police Department.

“We are thrilled to announce Officer Kapri Herrera was released from the hospital a short time ago and will continue her recovery in the comfort of her home. We want to thank everyone who showed their unwavering support, offered prayers, and positive thoughts throughout Officer Herrera’s hospital stay. We cannot express our gratitude enough,” the Galt Police Department wrote.

Officer Herrera was en route to the Caldor Fire with her partner, Officer Harminder Grewal, the morning of Aug. 22 when they were hit by a pickup truck that had crashed through the center median of Highway 99.

The driver of the truck, 25-year-old Manjot Singh Thind, was pronounced dead at the scene and his two passengers were hospitalized.

Officer Grewal, a two-and-a-half-year veteran of the police department, died from his injuries less than a week later.

A full honors funeral service will be held for Grewal on the morning of Sept. 13 at the Bayside Church Adventure Campus on Stanford Ranch Road. Members of the public have been invited to show their support by lining up along the procession route.

More details about the service and the procession will be announced Friday, the police department said.

A fundraiser started for Officer Herrera had received over $32,000 of its $200,00 goal by Friday afternoon.