Galt officer injured in Highway 99 crash dies

GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — One of the two Galt police officers who were injured in a crash along Highway 99 on Sunday has died.

Officer Harminder Grewal was a two-and-a-half-year veteran of the Galt Police Department, officials said.

Grewal and his partner were en route to help in the Caldor Fire when their vehicle was struck head-on by a pickup truck that had crashed through the center median and into northbound lanes of Highway 99 near Dillard Road, investigators said.

The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene and their two passengers were hospitalized, along with Grewal and his partner.

Grewal died Thursday, police said.

Grewal’s partner, Officer Kapri Herrera, sustained “major facial injuries” and will need several surgeries, according to her family.

The crash remains under investigation.