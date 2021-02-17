Galt PD: 2 arrested for stealing mail in multiple cities

GALT, Calif. (KTXL) – Investigators arrested two suspects in connection to a series of mail thefts throughout Galt and nearby cities.

The Galt Police Department arrested 28-year-old Misael Cazares of Stockton and 32-year-old Ricki Jene Megazzi of Olivehurst early Wednesday morning.

Since the beginning of 2021, investigators said there was a total of 28 reported mail thefts and witnesses provided police with surveillance video of a vehicle connected to those crimes.

Just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, patrol officers saw the suspect vehicle and did a traffic stop near East Stockton Boulevard and Winn Drive.

Inside the vehicle was a ‘significant amount of stolen mail’, according to officials.

During their investigation of Cazares and Megazzi, police said they also found burglary tools.

Both suspects were booked in the Sacramento County Main Jail for multiple charges including conspiracy and identity theft.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.