Galt police have recommendations after calls about child custody exchanges

(KTXL) — The Galt Police Department has recommendations for people that have parenting plans and custody arrangements amid school closures.

Officers first want people to know that, although schools are closed, “parenting time shall continue as if the children are still attending school.”

They also said that COVID-19 “shall NOT be considered a reason to deny parenting time.”

The recommendations come after the department said officers have been receiving calls about child custody exchanges.

You can see their other recommendations here: