Galt Police: Husband fatally shoots wife, found with stolen shotgun

GALT, Calf. (KTXL) — A Galt man was arrested Friday night after police say he fatally shot his wife inside their home after an argument.

Galt police officers responded to reports of a shooting at near the west dead-end of Walnut Avenue just after 10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 65-year-old woman fatally shot inside the home.

Officers reported a single discharge from a shotgun in a nearby orchard.

Multiple agencies were called in to help arrest the person who fired the weapon and after SWAT was sent in, 56-year-old Agustin Granados Camacho was arrested.

During their investigation, police said they discovered Camacho was married to the victim and the couple was arguing before the shooting.

According to police, Camacho followed his wife into another room after their argument and allegedly shot her before fleeing into the orchard.

Camacho was found in the orchard with a loaded shotgun that was reported stolen, according to police.

Camacho was taken to Sacramento County Main Jail and booked on multiple charges, including murder.

This story is developing.