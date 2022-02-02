Galt police say one dead in crash involving 8 people

GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — Galt police said one of the eight people involved in a crash Tuesday died at the hospital.

The crash between a pickup truck and minivan happened at Twin Cities Road and Cherokee Lane.

According to police, two of the people from the minivan were ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

Police said eight people, five from the minivan and three from the pickup truck, were taken to the hospital for treatment. At the hospital, one of the patients from the minivan died of their injuries. The others are recovering.

Before first responders arrived, a retired Galt police dispatcher who was at the scene helped provide first aid and “life-saving measures.”

“We want to thank our retired Dispatcher for taking immediate action to preserve the lives on scene and showing outstanding courage,” Galt police said.

How the crash at the intersection happened has not been reported. Galt police said it is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency number at 209-366-7000, press option one and then refer to case #22-215.