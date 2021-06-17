Galt Police searching for suspected mail thief

GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — Police in Galt are searching for someone who stole mail from a community mailbox over the weekend.

The Galt Police Department posted a photo of the suspected thief, who they say broke into the mailbox at Oak Avenue. Their vehicle is a black Audi A6, with damage to the driver’s side.

There were reports of increased mail thefts over the weekend, police said.

If anyone has information, please contact the Galt Police Department’s non-emergency line at 209-366-7000. Please refer to GPD case #21-1325.