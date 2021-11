GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — Galt police said two people were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. near B and 7th streets. When officers arrived, they found a male juvenile and a man injured.

Police believe the two victims are brothers. Both were taken to a hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 209-366-7000.

This is a developing story.