Galt Police: Two arrested for attempted homicide on officer

GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people have been arrested after shooting at an officer early Saturday morning, the Galt Police Department said in a statement.

Just after 3 a.m. Saturday, an officer identified a vehicle that had been involved in a prior drunken driving incident stopped along Boessow Road, east of Crystal Way.

The officer then reported multiple gunshots, hearing bullets impact near to them, police said.

The suspects fled the area before backup arrived. After a short pursuit, the two were taken into custody without further incident.

Inside the vehicle, officers found evidence relating to the shooting, police said. Officers found additional evidence at the location where the vehicle was stopped at the time of the shooting.

Alejandro Reyes-Rios, 24, and Virginia Maria Montanez, 24, were both arrested and charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and other charges.

Courtesy: Galt Police Department