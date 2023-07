(KTXL) — A fire in Calaveras County that threatened at least one structure over the weekend has been 100% contained, CAL FIRE said.

The Gann Fire started Saturday afternoon near Hogan Dam Road and Quartz Hill Road in Valley Springs.

Video from Alert California cameras showed an aircraft dropping retardant on the fire.

The fire burned around 105 acres over the course of a day before crews were able to contain it.