Garage, ‘granny unit’ damaged in Roseville fire; two people treated for minor injuries

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were treated for minor injuries after a garage fire in Roseville, the Roseville Fire Department said.

Crews responded to the Theiles Manor neighborhood around 3 a.m. Monday.

A detached garage was fully engulfed and the fire was spreading, Roseville Fire reported. The fire damaged the garage and a detached “granny unit” of the home next door.

Crews said everyone made it out, but two people were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined, Roseville Fire said. Crews remain at the scene for “overhaul and salvage operations.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(Photo Courtesy: Roseville Fire Department)

