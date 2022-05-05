SACRAMENTO,Calif (KTXL) — Gun owners in Sacramento will have a chance to get their gas tanks filled courtesy of the Sacramento Police Departments upcoming gun buyback on May 21.

From noon to 5 p.m. that day, the Sacramento Police Department will be taking in firearms in exchange for a $50 gift card.

The buyback will be located at the Sacramento Police Station at 5770 Freeport Blvd.

The police department asks that the firearms must be unloaded and locked in the trunk when arriving.

No identification is required, no ammunition is allowed and no additional questions will be asked, according to police.