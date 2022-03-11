SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Government agencies and Californians alike are feeling the cost of rising gas prices.

“(Sacramento County) operates about 2700 vehicles. Everything from sheriff’s vehicles to garbage trucks,” said Keith Leech, division chief of Fleet Services for Sacramento County. “These vehicles travel the thousand square miles in the county. They travel about 20 to 25 million miles a year.”

And the county is really feeling those miles as the cost of gas continues to spike.

“Our budget for fuel is somewhere in the neighborhood of $12.5 million each year. We may be stretched this year and then adjustments would have to be made,” Leech said.

But the county’s division chief of Fleet Services said they have invested in alternative vehicles to help alleviate the cost of gas, especially during these times.

“We’re running renewable fuels. Over 60% of our vehicles are running on renewable diesel, renewable natural gas or they’re advanced technology hybrids,” Leech said.

Some garbage trucks may only get about 2.5 miles a gallon, but they run on compressed natural gas.

“We’re paying less than $2 a gallon for these refuse trucks to fill up on a daily basis,” Leech said.

It’s a huge difference in cost to regular unleaded gas. According to AAA, the state’s average is $5.72 a gallon, 65 cents more than it was last week.

Even though the county is paying about a dollar less per gallon, the county’s goal is to keep the fleet as sustainable as possible.

The county aims to buy hybrid vehicles when possible and plans to have an all-zero emissions fleet by 2035.