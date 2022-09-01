(KTXL) — The national gas station chain Circle K will be dropping its gas prices by up to 40 cents per gallon temporarily on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 1.
The temporary price cut is in honor of its Circle K Fuel Celebration Day.
According to Circle K, the price on the pump will reflect the discounted price during the time. There will also be various in-store deals throughout September at certain participating locations.
Below, find the addresses for Circle K gas stations in the Sacramento area.
Sacramento County
- 5555 Hemlock St., Sacramento
- 5809 Manzanita Ave., Carmichael
- 7796 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights
Yolo County
- 1930 Lake Blvd., Davis
Sutter County
- 1263 Franklin Ave., Yuba City
Stanislaus County
- 1640 N Carpenter Road, Modesto
- 1600 W Main St., Turlock