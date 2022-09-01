(KTXL) — The national gas station chain Circle K will be dropping its gas prices by up to 40 cents per gallon temporarily on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 1.

The temporary price cut is in honor of its Circle K Fuel Celebration Day.

According to Circle K, the price on the pump will reflect the discounted price during the time. There will also be various in-store deals throughout September at certain participating locations.

Below, find the addresses for Circle K gas stations in the Sacramento area.

Sacramento County

5555 Hemlock St., Sacramento

5809 Manzanita Ave., Carmichael

7796 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights

Yolo County

1930 Lake Blvd., Davis

Sutter County

1263 Franklin Ave., Yuba City

Stanislaus County

1640 N Carpenter Road, Modesto

1600 W Main St., Turlock