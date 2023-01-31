(KTXL) — California Governor Gavin Newsom has appointed, Eric Guerra, the Vice Mayor of the City of Sacramento, to the California Air Resources Board.

According to the City of Sacramento, Guerra was appointed to the Board of Directors for the California Air Resources Board, which is known as the “clean air agency.” The board oversees “air pollution regulatory compliance for all vehicle manufacturers” in California which in turn sets the nation’s standard.

“I am incredibly honored to have been appointed by Governor Newsom to the California Air Resources Board. I’m excited to continue the state’s critical work, leading the nation in protecting the public from the harmful effects of air pollution and take the necessary actions to fight climate change,” Guerra said in a news release.

Guerra has been a city council member for Sacramento since 2015. He also served as a consultant for the California State Senate from 2016 to 2022.

During the 2022 election, Guerra ran for State Assembly for District 10 but lost to Stephanie Nguyen.

After the election, Guerra served as the Vice Mayor for Sacramento.

Guerra will have to be confirmed by the State Senate in order to take the position.