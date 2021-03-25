‘Once in a lifetime generational talent’: Former coach of basketball player who died in crash speaks out

SACRAMENTO Calif. (KTXL) — An Oakland native with a promising future in basketball has died along with two others in a fatal car crash early this week in the San Joaquin County.

With his degree from Grand Canyon University in Arizona almost complete but with mounting physical injuries, Oscar Frayer had a decision to make about his basketball future.

“The more I talked to him the more I’m like ‘I really like this kid’,” said Frank Knight, Frayer’s basketball coach. “Just a special, special person. He decided to go back and finish his degree and play.”

That choice would pay off. Frayer and GCU would each make their first trip to the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

A dream come true for a player and those who helped get him there.

Knight coached Fryer at Moreau Catholic High School in Hayward and had known Frayer since he came to Knight’s basketball camps years before high school.

“Super proud of you son, can’t wait to see you when you get back … and then to not being able to see him, it’s devastating,” Knight said.

It’s an emotional 180 that Knight says he is still trying to process.

“It was like he got to the pinnacle of everything he was trying to do at the time, he got his degree on the biggest stage of college basketball and, you know, 48 hours later he’s not picking up the phone,” Knight said.

Although his talents on the court were undeniable, Knight says Frayer was a celebrity among his Bay Area and Arizona communities because of how much everyone loved him off the court.

“He is a once in a lifetime generational talent for me, I feel. When you match the kind of person he is with the ability to play, you know, we will make sure that people do not forget who Oscar Frayer was because he was very, very special,” Knight said.