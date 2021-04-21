George Floyd memorial in Davis removed ahead of Chauvin verdict; artwork quickly replaced Wednesday

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — A memorial dedicated to George Floyd in Davis’s Central Park was removed ahead of Tuesday’s delivery of Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict.

The Solidarity Space in Davis’ Central Park as it was seen Tuesday, after its art had been removed. (Photo courtesy: Jordan Varney | Davis Vanguard)

By Wednesday morning, artwork at the Solidarity Space had been replaced.

Solidarity Space organizer Sule Anibaba told FOX40 the memorial was still up Monday during daylight hours but was gone on Tuesday.

It’s unclear when exactly the memorial was removed.

The Davis City Council issued a statement Tuesday night responding to the artwork removal, saying it “was not an action of the City.”

Today, the nation took an historic step toward justice with the guilty verdict in the murder of George Floyd – a step that is so crucial to the healing of our nation and our own community. However, there is still so much to do. We are saddened to learn that, on this very day of this historic verdict, the artwork in the Solidarity Space at Central Park has been removed. This was not an action of the City. We will strive to learn more about this incident in the coming days. While this act is most troubling, it will not weaken our community resolve in our pursuit of equity, inclusion and justice. Davis City Council

They added that details about an upcoming program for “permanent public art honoring and celebrating Black lives and beyond,” a collaboration with International House, will be announced soon.

Former Minneapolis police officer Chauvin was convicted on all charges in the killing of Floyd.