GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — A homicide suspect from the state of Georgia was arrested in Galt with the help of officers on Thursday.

Galt police said the US Marshalls Fugitive Task Force asked officers for help around 2 p.m. Officers then helped the task force serve a warrant.

When they went to serve the warrant, law enforcement found 24-year-old Richardson Alantae of College Parks, Georgia in front of the home. He was arrested without incident.

According to police, Alantae, who has a prior felony conviction, had a gun, ammunition and high-capacity magazines.

One more person was arrested by officers at the home. He was identified as 33-year-old Dexter Weeks of Galt.

Police said he also had a prior felony conviction, and he was arrested on the same weapons charges, with the addition of being in violation of parole.