Giants’ taxi squad will start training at Sutter Health Park

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Next week marks the return of Major League Baseball and the San Francisco Giants Wednesday announced that Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento will serve as the team’s training site for its players not on the big league roster.

Sutter Health Park has been quiet since last September.

“Baseball is back and we’re so excited about that. We were thrilled when we got word today that everything is official,” said River Cats General Manager Chip Maxson. “The Giants will be bringing their taxi squad here to West Sacramento and Sutter Health Park.”

The taxi squad will consist of the players not on the big league roster. There will be around 30 of them living in Sacramento waiting for that possible call to join the team and the trick will be to keep it as competitive as they can.

“We know they’ll be here doing workouts. We know they’ll try to do some intrasquad scrimmages,” Maxson told FOX40. “Hopefully, down the road, once everything is safe and clear and appropriate, they can start doing some scrimmages against the A’s or maybe someone else.”

Fans too could be part of what goes on at the ballpark. The River Cats are looking at all options.

“Whether it’s virtually, whether it’s a broadcast on TV or whether, hopefully, in-person, we’ll be able to invite fans out here,” Maxson said. “If it’s, hey, you can buy a table and have a meal up on the concourse while you’re watching a scrimmage. Something along those lines, that’s what we’re going towards.”

With no minor league season at all, the River Cats have had to scramble to stay afloat.

This deal with the Giants only allows them to bring back a small amount of their 600 seasonal employees and add to it a monthly mortgage payment on the ballpark.

But rest assured, they’ll be back.

“The River Cats will be here next year. We’re not worried about going away or anything like that,” Maxson told FOX40. “I’ll say we’re not in it for any financial gain. For us, it’s exciting to bring baseball back here and really Mark, it’s great because we can bring a few more staff back on.”

As far as the players coming here to Sacramento they won’t start arriving until Sunday. Their first workout will be at the ballpark sometime early next week.