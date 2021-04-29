Gilroy Garlic Festival to return with drive-thru Gourmet Alley

GILROY, Calif. (KTXL) — A “creatively reimagined” Gilroy Garlic Festival is returning this summer after the pandemic canceled last year’s festival and a mass shooting in 2019 brought tragedy to the Santa Clara County community’s annual festivities.

The Gilroy Garlic Festival Association announced Tuesday this year’s festival will be held the weekends of July 23 and July 30.

However, the 41st festival will not take place at Christmas Hill Park. Instead, people can enjoy Garlic Festival fare from their cars at the Gilroy Presbyterian Church.

In their announcement, the Gilroy Garlic Festival Association said a drive-thru Gourmet Alley is still in the works and they are still trying to get approval from the Santa Clara County Health Department.

“Currently, the health department is still not reviewing and/or approving permits for temporary events. It is hoped that by July, the health department will allow the Festival to offer this activity to the public,” the Festival Association wrote.

Drive-Thru Gourmet Alley will feature some of your favorite bites in a drive through format at Gilroy Presbyterian Church, where guests will stay in their cars as they pick up their food. There will be no parking or eating there. Stay tuned for more details!🚗 🚙 🚘 pic.twitter.com/mLEU65P1Na — Garlic Festival (@GilroyGarlicFes) April 28, 2021

On Saturday, July 24, a farm-to-table dinner will be held at Fortino’s Winery and on Friday, July 30, the Garlic Festival Golf Classic will take place at the Gilroy Golf Course.

The Gilroy Garlic Festival was forced to cancel 2020’s event due to COVID-19.

On July 28, 2019, chaos erupted at the Garlic Festival. A gunman armed with a rifle cut through a fence to the festival grounds. He opened fire on the crowd, killing three people, including two children, and injuring 14 others.

The gunman, Santino William Legan, killed himself at the festival.