Gilroy Police: Vehicle hit by gunfire, killing Sacramento man

GILROY, Calif. (KTXL) — Police in Santa Clara County are looking for more information about a shooting that left a Sacramento man dead.

Gilroy police said gunfire rang out Wednesday in the area of Leavesley and Monterey roads between 5:45 and 6:15 p.m.

Multiple bullets struck a vehicle, wounding two people inside, police reported.

Police said the shooting victims drove roughly half a mile away to Murray Avenue, where they called 911.

That’s where officers and paramedics tried to help one of the shooting victims, but police said he died at the scene. He has been identified as a 43-year-old Sacramento man.

The second victim was taken to a trauma center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Now, Gilroy police are looking for anyone who witnessed the shooting or anyone who may have seen any recent incidents of reckless driving or road rage in the same area.

Anyone with that information has been asked to contact Detective Jason Greathead at Jason.Greathead@cityofgilroy.org or by phone at 408-846-0373. Those who want to remain anonymous can call the police department’s tip line at 408-846-0330.