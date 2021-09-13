Girl, grandmother hit by car while crossing street in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A girl and her grandmother were both injured Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle in Modesto.

The 8-year-old girl and her grandmother, 54, were struck by a sedan around 8 a.m. as they used a crosswalk on West Orangeburg Avenue.

The girl suffered major injuries and is in critical condition, Modesto police said. The grandmother’s leg was injured and she is being treated at a local hospital.

The woman’s grandson was also walking with them, but he was not hit by the car.

The 21-year-old driver of the sedan is cooperating with investigators. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor, police said.