Fairfield, Calif. (KTXL) — City officials, hospital staff, and even the attorney general, are calling a 12-year-old Fairfield girl a hero after she saved the life of a 3-year-old girl at a Fairfield Apartment Complex.

Sixth-grader Tamaiah Massot never thought she’d be saving the life of another child after watching a Youtube video on how to perform CPR.

“It was on Youtube and a video on how to do CPR came up on my recommended. I was like, might as well. I mean I’ll probably never use it, but I did,” said Massot.

On March 30, Massot did use it after a 3-year-old neighbor managed to get past a security gate and fell into the swimming pool.

The child she saved fell into nine foot area; the deepest part of the pool.

“I seen her like struggling to get out. Her face fully submerged. I took off my shoes to make it easier to swim and then I got in and I took her over to the stairs and started giving her chest compressions,” she explained.

Massot used three fingers on the little girl’s body while remaining calm and persistent.

“Her face looked pale. Her lips were like blue-green and her eyes were very veiny. Like I could see the veins. There was like white bubbles coming out of her mouth.”

Fortunately, the girl began to cough. Massot then scooped her up and ran over to her mom. They then ran with the child to the leasing office where the two dialed 911.

Although Massot remembers being scared, she concentrated because she knew what she had to do.

“I could potentially save this kid’s life and give her a second chance at living. And so I just kind of like put how she was looking and what the whole situation was and I just focused on helping her.”

The girl she saved made a full recovery.

Massot received several awards for the heroic act, including the first ever Citizen Award from the Fairfield Fire Department.