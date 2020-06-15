Girl tests positive for COVID-19 after Stockton McDonald’s notifies her of possible exposure

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A San Joaquin County woman says her 16-year-old daughter was diagnosed with COVID-19 just two days after being notified that a coworker at her McDonald’s job also tested positive.

Now, she’s hoping other businesses take the necessary safety precautions to keep employees and customers safe.

“On Wednesday, when she went into work there was a cleaning crew there. They were open for business and everyone was working as usual,” said Julie Ignacio. “She asked what’s going on. They said, ‘We had COVID in here someone tested positive.’”

Julie says her daughter, Allison, normally works at the McDonald’s on West Charter Way in Stockton but has been in isolation since Friday.

“Feeling real sluggish, but she’s doing OK,” Julie told FOX40. “But so far, it’s like a bad cold. But it’s emotionally tolling on everybody.”

Julie says her daughter only recently started to show symptoms.

“What was upsetting was that she had what we thought was a sinus infection,” said Julie.

While Julie says close family member and her daughter’s best friend are now getting tested out of precaution, she’s hoping more is done to keep employees and customers safe.

“You just can’t be too careful. It has to be mandatory: the masks, the distancing, every safety precaution,” said Julie.

FOX40 reached out to McDonald’s and the county public health department but is still waiting to hear back.