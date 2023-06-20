(KTXL) — A new sport for high school girls in California is shaping up in the Sacramento region.

Competition for girl’s flag football is starting this fall and several Sacramento-are schools are expected to field teams.

Girl’s flag football officially became a high school sport in February after the California Interscholastic Federation, the state’s governing for high school athletics, unanimously approved to sanction the sport.

Sac-Joaquin Section assistant commissioner Will DeBoard told FOX40 News on Monday that 55 schools throughout the section are expected to field a team.

The CIF is tentatively planning on having playoffs for flag football, depending on the number of schools that field a team. DeBoard said all signs are “looking good” for several schools that said they’ll compete in the sport.

Here are the schools that are expected to compete in the sport in the Sacramento area, according to DeBoard.

Sacramento County

•McClatchy (Sacramento)

•Kennedy (Sacramento)

•Grant (Sacramento)

•Rio Americano (Sacramento)

•Christian Brothers (Sacramento)

•St. Francis (Sacramento)

•Inderkum (Sacramento)

•Mira Loma (Sacramento)

•Sacramento

•Sacramento Adventist Academy (Carmichael)

•Casa Roble (Orangevale)

•Del Campo (Fair Oaks)

•Bella Vista (Fair Oaks)

•Cordova (Rancho Cordova)

•Rio Linda

•Center (Antelope)

•Mesa Verde (Citrus Heights)

•Folsom

•Antelope

Placer County

•Colfax

•Roseville

•Oakmont (Roseville)

•West Park (Roseville)

•Woodcreek (Roseville)

•Foresthill

•Placer (Auburn)

•Del Oro (Loomis)

•Granite Bay

•Rocklin

•Whitney (Rocklin)

Yolo County

•River City (West Sacramento)

•Woodland

•Pioneer (Woodland)

•Delta (Clarksburg)

•Davis Senior

El Dorado County

•Oak Ridge

Solano County

•Dixon

Sutter County

•Yuba City

What are the rules and format?

Games will be played in a 7-on-7 format and each team must start with at least seven players, but can have a minimum of five per contest.

When teams take the field this fall, games will have two 20-minute halves at the varsity level with a five-minute halftime. Teams will have a play clock of 25 seconds between plays.

Each team will have two timeouts that’ll last for one minute. Timeouts will not be carried over from each half or overtime.

At the junior varsity level, each half will be reduced to 15 minutes, but halftime will remain at five minutes with two timeouts each also lasting one minute.

A touchdown is worth six points and they’ll be no kick attempts for the point-after-touchdown.

Teams can get an extra point on an offensive play from 5 yards while they can get two points from 10 yards out.

A play is blown dead whenever an offensive player has her flag pulled or when the ball touches the ground.

Each game will have a running clock until it reaches the final two minutes of each half. The game clock will start on the snap following the stoppage for notification of the two-minute warning.

The field dimension will look different too with the width being 30 to 40 yards and the length being 50 to 80-yards yards. The end zones on each end will be 10 yards.