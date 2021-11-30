Giving Tuesday: Check out what local organizations are hoping to do for the community

It started at a New York City YMCA nine years ago, and now Giving Tuesday is observed and celebrated in more than 75 countries around the world.

Joy Cohan, the philanthropic engagement director with the Yolo Food Bank, joined Sonseeahray to discuss why the food bank hopes to get some attention from donors.

Tam Denyse, the co-founder and president of Carrie’s Touch, and SAC Connect co-owner Shanece Duncan also talked to Sonseeahray to share more about what their groups hope to fund with Giving Tuesday donations.