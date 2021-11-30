Giving Tuesday: Local organizations raising funds for breast cancer patients, youth wellness

Tam Denyse, the co-founder and president of Carrie’s Touch, and SAC Connect co-owner Shanece Duncan joined Sonseeahray to share more about what their groups hope to fund with Giving Tuesday donations.

Duncan described SAC Connect as a youth-driven wellness and therapeutic organization that hosts events for middle and high school students.

To make a donation toward SAC Connect and its annual Hygiene Care Drive, click or tap here.

Denyse, a 17-year breast cancer survivor, started Carrie’s Touch with her sister to provide assistance to Black women across the nation battling breast cancer.

To make a donation toward Carrie’s Touch, click or tap here.