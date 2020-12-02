Giving Tuesday: Stockton Food Bank CEO talks about growing food insecurity

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Food insecurity impacts numerous families across the nation now more than ever.

Food banks have had to help fill the need and Stockton’s Emergency Food Bank says the challenge has been difficult but rewarding.

“There is a noticeable increase every day in who we need to serve and who our clientele is,” explained Stockton Emergency Food Bank CEO Leonard Hansen.

Hansen told FOX40 on a daily basis the food bank sees roughly 250 cars pass through, “representing 450 to 500 people who have food that wouldn’t have food.”

“When you’re worrying about food and shelter you’re not worrying about how to educate your children, how to educate yourself, how to better the conditions that you have,” he said. “It zaps at your attention and your ability to be able to go forward. It is true insecurity.”

For Giving Tuesday, you can donate to the Emergency Food Bank. Those who would like to help out the Emergency Food Bank can click or tap here.