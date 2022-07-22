YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Glen Fire that started in Yuba County on Thursday was caused by a vehicle, CAL FIRE said.

CAL FIRE said the fire started on both sides of Willow Glen Road. Fire crews responded to the scene and were able to quickly contain the fire.

The fire burned less than 2 acres and was fully contained before noon Thursday. Firefighters stayed at the scene for several more hours, however, for mop-up.

On Friday, CAL FIRE said the fire was caused by “melted and ejected catalytic converter pieces.” A photo shows the piece that caused the fire was just a little over an inch long.

According to CAL FIRE, 95% of wildfires in California are caused by people. They advise people to not use outdoor equipment after 10 a.m. and to never use it on hot and windy days.

Cars with chains should make sure they are not being dragged on the roadway.

“Proper and regular vehicle maintenance could have identified this issue for repair prior to this fire,” CAL FIRE said.

CAL FIRE has several other recommendations for car maintenance to avoid sparking a wildfire. They recommend checking a car’s tire pressure because exposed wheel rims can cause sparks while driving. Drivers should also check their brakes are healthy.

“Brakes worn too thin may cause metal to metal contact, which can cause a spark,” CAL FIRE said.

It’s advised to not drive a car into dry brush or grass as a hot muffler or pipe can start a fire. CAL FIRE recommends carrying a fire extinguisher in the car and knowing how to use it.