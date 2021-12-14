Golden 1 Center posts new COVID policies for fans as young as 2 years old

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Golden 1 Center is ramping up its COVID-19 safety protocols.

As the state readies for a new mask mandate, Sacramento’s arena is implementing new policies that will go into effect Wednesday.

According to the G1C website, all fans 2 years old and older will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Those guests must also wear masks at all times unless eating or drinking in designated areas.

Fans will need to have been fully vaccinated at least two weeks prior to attending an event at the G1C.

The arena’s new policies follow state testing guidelines for indoor “mega-events,” meaning unvaccinated fans must either show the results of a negative PCR test taken within two days of attending an event at the G1C or an antigen test within a day of entry.

G1C guests will also not be allowed to bring bags into the arena unless they are needed for medical or parental reasons. Only clutches and wallets that are 8 inches by 6 inches will be allowed inside. Bags that are permitted will be screened.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly reported a 47% increase in COVID-19 cases across California since Thanksgiving and the California Department of Public Health reported a 14% increase in hospitalizations.

“We know people are tired and hungry for normalcy. Frankly, I am too,” Ghaly said Monday as he announced that masks would be required statewide yet again. “That said, this is a critical time where we have a tool that we know has worked and can work.”

California’s mandate is expected to expire Jan. 15.

Sacramento County’s own order went into effect back in late July and requires everyone, no matter their vaccination status, to wear a mask indoors while in public.