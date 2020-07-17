Golden 1 Center to be transformed into voting center for 2020 general election

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The Golden 1 Center will be transformed into a voting center this fall for the general election.

The Sacramento Kings are teaming up with the Sacramento County Office of Voter Registration and Elections to open the county’s largest-ever voting center.

“The Kings are dedicated to using our platform to encourage civic participation and engagement. We are proud to provide a location in the heart of downtown with increased accessibility and opportunity to socially distance while promoting the importance of voting.” Sacramento Kings Chief Operating Officer Matina Kolokotronis

The voting center is scheduled to open October 24, leading up to the General Election on November 3.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, physical distancing practices will be in place and shared spaces will be frequently disinfected.