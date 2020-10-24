Golden 1 Center to open as voting center

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Golden 1 Center is used to seeing long lines of fans waiting to get inside for a game or concert, but starting Saturday, people can line up to vote.

“We hope that voters are excited about voting,” said Sacramento County Spokeswoman Janna Haynes.

Haynes says the Kings organization not only volunteered to be an 11-day vote center but also trained staff to work as election clerks.

“We’ve never had such a high profile, prestigious location,” Haynes told FOX40. “With someone like the Sacramento Kings behind the drive to vote, it reaches an audience that we may never have reached in the past. And we’re really excited to see our voters take advantage of such an awesome location.”

Sacramento County voters can stop by the arena until Election Day to cast their ballot in person or drop their ballot off in an official county voter dropbox.

“We are grateful to have 13,000 square feet available to our voters that allow for high volume, while still social distancing,” Haynes said.

The county says they expect more than 5,000 people to cast their vote at the arena leading up until Election Day.

They’ll also have COVID-19 protocols in place so voters feel safe.

“For people that cannot or will not wear a mask, we will not deny your right to vote just because you’re not wearing a mask,” Haynes said. “But you may experience longer wait times because we will ask you to wait while we set up a very specific location for you, away from staff and other voters to accommodate your maskless voting.”

The move to become a voting center is part of the Sacramento Kings’ Rally the Vote initiative, which is a national non-partisan coalition of sports teams across the country that came together to promote voting.

“We appreciate them rallying behind us to help rally the vote,” Haynes said.

Again, Golden 1 Center will be open to all county residents for the next 11 days from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those hours will change on Election Day from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.