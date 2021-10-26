Golden 1 Credit Union members met with log-in issues, long wait times after upgrade

(KTXL) — The Golden 1 Credit Union is telling its members to “try and try again” after an upgrade appears to have overwhelmed its app and website.

The credit union reported “a very high volume of members logging in at the same time” following an upgrade that went into effect on Sunday.

“We are aware of the challenges that some of our members are facing as we work to bring all systems back up after our weekend Mobile and Online Banking upgrade. Be assured we are working diligently and apologize for the inconvenience. Please call 1-877-465-3361 if you need immediate assistance, and thank you for being a member,” a banner at the top of Golden 1’s site reads.

We are aware of the challenges that some of our members are facing as we work to bring all systems back up after our weekend mobile app and online banking upgrade. Be assured we are working diligently and apologize for the inconvenience. — Golden 1 (@golden1cu) October 25, 2021

Golden 1 initially told its members they would need to take some extra steps upon logging in for the first time following the weekend’s upgrades.

“A few other settings might require action from you, including reestablishing account alerts, adjusting budgeting categories and downloading your transfer history, if desired,” the site says.

Video tutorials explain how members should log in online and on the app, which includes providing five security questions, setting up their phone for identity verification and entering an activation code sent via text or phone call.

The app also has to go through an update, which requires users to re-register their devices.

But people on social media said the upgrade led to a flurry of issues.

Many on Twitter said they just simply could not log in to their accounts and had been locked out. Others said there were issues with their password or phone number.

Some members who tried calling customer service said they had to wait for over an hour before speaking to someone.

Yeah, horrible 5 people in my family and no one can log in. Not happy 😒 — Michael Jones (@bones52768) October 26, 2021

This garbage still doesn’t work for me. When I try and reset my password on mobile the last two digits are different then when I do it on app. Both numbers are not mine. Epic fail — Bamf (@bonkers6981) October 26, 2021

Can’t even get into my account!! Got locked out even when using the correct login credentials… — Elizabeth Marie Anderson (@thelizardvegan) October 26, 2021

“If you can wait, we encourage you to log in later when traffic subsides. We sincerely apologize and are doing everything possible to improve performance. Thank you for your patience,” Golden 1 wrote on Twitter Monday.

Update: Following our weekend upgrade to Mobile and Online banking, we are now experiencing a very high volume of members logging in at the same time. If you were unable to successfully log in to your account, please try and try again.

1/2 — Golden 1 (@golden1cu) October 26, 2021

If you can wait, we encourage you to log in later when traffic subsides. We sincerely apologize and are doing everything possible to improve performance. Thank you for your patience.

2/2 — Golden 1 (@golden1cu) October 26, 2021

FOX40 has reached out to the Golden 1 Credit Union for comment and is awaiting a response.