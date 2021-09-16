Golden State Logistics Hub planned for San Joaquin County

The Golden State Logistics Hub is a 1,500-acre education site planned for San Joaquin County.

Mani Sandhu, a mechanical engineer with the Sandhu Family and Dhan Sukh Incorporated, and land use attorney David Temblador joined Sonseeahray to share more about the project.

Sandhu’s family is gifting more than 70 acres to the hub that’ll feature a four-year university and trade school that will allow people to work, study and train.

“This logistics hub will allow us to compete in the future economy by focusing on the movement of goods which is what the 21st-century economy’s moving toward,” Sandhu explained.

Temblador said it’s an ambitious project and that’s why they’re starting early with outreach.

“The project’s in the very early stages … We expect to have a full environmental review of the project that will occur through much of this year and rest the rest of next year,” Temblador said.