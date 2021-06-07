Golf tournament raising funds for local firefighters, burn victims nonprofit

Gary visited the Catta Verdera Country Club in Lincoln, where a golf tournament is raising funds for the nonprofit Firefighters Burn Institute.

The inaugural “Birdies for Burns” tournament starts at 10:30 a.m., with 152 golfers participating.

The 30-year-old nonprofit provides services for a local burn treatment facility, providing recovery and rehabilitation programs for burn survivors and more. The services are available to firefighters and the public.

