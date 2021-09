Eleven entrepreneurs are moving forward in Sacramento’s Calling All Dreamers, a competition to help start-up businesses get up and running.

Tanya Millican, the owner of Gone Grazey, joined Martina on the FOX40 patio to talk about the charcuterie and cheese company, as well as the competition.

“We cater to the vegan-friendly, keto-friendly, the gluten-free,” Millican said. “We have a little bit of everything for everyone.”

Click or tap here for more information on Calling All Dreamers.