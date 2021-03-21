‘Good-looking’ pet lizard rescued after 2 hikers on Taylor Mountain spot it

SONOMA, Calif. (KTXL) — A “good-looking” pet lizard was rescued by off-duty Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office members after two hikers found the pet, which appeared to have been abandoned.

The two hikers, Jean Ann and Sandy, found the lizard, which they identified as a bearded dragon, as they were finishing their hike on Taylor Mountain Sunday.

Sonoma County Reptile Rescue said bearded dragons are docile creatures and took the lizard in, with hopes of finding a home for it.

“They said it’s a good-looking lizard and thanked us for saving its life,” said the Sonoma Sheriff’s Office.

The Sonoma Sheriffs Office also thanked Jean Ann and Sandy for helping rescue the lizard.