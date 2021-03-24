Good Samaritan describes moments he pulled Auburn police officer from burning patrol car

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) – Auburn police are commending several good Samaritans who were able to pull one of their officers out of his burning car moments after he crashed during a pursuit.

Jacob Estabrook described the moment he, his girlfriend and 6-month-old son heard a crash behind their back fence.

“As I was stepping outside, it was a loud bang,” Estabrook said. “I look over the fence and it’s a cop car. To me it looked like it smashed against the wall.”

Without hesitation, Estabrook said he jumped over the fence and, along with another man, ran up to the patrol car.

“When he opened the door, the officer looked really, really hurt. The airbag was deployed, he looked pinned in between, dazed and confused,” Estabrook explained.

As both men started to get the officer out of the car, they saw the front had caught fire.

“At this point, people are starting to scream, ‘The car’s on fire, the car’s on fire,’” Estabrook said. “We had reached in there, got the seatbelt off, I got behind him and just pulled as hard as I could and just dragged him out of the car.”

But once out of the car, Estabrook realized it was leaking gasoline.

“We were too close to the car, and I looked at him and said, ‘I’m sorry, we have to go farther,’” he said.

He pulled the officer all the way to safety.

Originally, that officer was chasing 29-year-old Ryan Schlittenhart after he ran a red light on his motorcycle.

The two went up Lincoln Way when the officer lost control and crashed into a wall.

“There was the loud boom,” witness Diana Dzioba told FOX40.

Neighbors describe the scene as chaotic, with dozens of others coming out to see what happened.

“You know, the car was smoking and on fire, so it’s a good thing they took him out,” Dzioba said.

Auburn Police Chief Ryan Kinnan said his officer was doing much better Wednesday and called Estabrook a hero.

“But he just did it. He didn’t think about it, he just reacted to it,” Kinnan said.

But Estabrook told FOX40 he feels he just did what anyone would do in his position.

“Honestly, man, it was just like an instinct,” he said. “It’s just something inside me, I wanted to help him.”

Eventually, a California Highway Patrol air unit spotted Schlittenhart hiding on Lincoln Way. He was arrested and is now facing charges of driving under the influence and evading a peace officer.