Good Samaritan hospitalized after helping victim in Monday’s Carmichael attacks

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) – A Good Samaritan is in the hospital Tuesday night after attempting to help one of the victims of Monday’s spree of attacks in Carmichael and becoming a victim herself.

Family told FOX40 that Monday morning, after seeing someone get hit by a truck in Carmichael, 33-year-old mother of three Nikki Harris immediately jumped out of her vehicle to help.

Investigators said her instincts to assist would only make her the next victim.

Harris is now in the hospital with a broken left leg that’s been stabilized after doctors inserted a rod into it.

Harris’ suffering has become a hopeless feeling for Jonathan Anderson, her boyfriend of the past five years.

“I called her a couple of times, I couldn’t really talk to her she was crying so bad, and in pain,” Anderson said. “It’s terrible.”

“I told her a couple of times I wish I could take it from her because I can just see it in her, you know I don’t want to see anybody like that, especially that I care about, you know, go through something like that,” he continued.

Anderson said that Harris’ physical pain is constantly accompanied by the mental anguish of how she ended up in the hospital.

“You can just tell that it’s just rattling in her head,” Anderson told FOX40. “She was saying that it looked like he was almost staring right at her like, ‘I’m coming for you.’”

Jonie Dodgens has had a working relationship with Harris for nearly three years now.

Dodgens said Harris’ compassion for helping is unlike anything she has ever seen.

“Many are called but few are chosen and she definitely is a caregiver, she doesn’t do it for the money she do it for the love of her clients,” Dodgens said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with Harris’ medical funds.