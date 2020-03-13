Good Samaritan recalls trying to save teen’s life following Ceres crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) -- A Stanislaus County man tried to save the life of a 16-year-old passenger involved in a deadly car crash Wednesday afternoon.

A teen’s duffle bag, shattered glass and car debris littered the site of a tragedy that Francisco Garcia said did not need to happen.

“I feel so bad, especially for the parents,” Garcia told FOX40.“I see the parents yesterday and that’s something you don’t want to go through in your life, something like that.”

Garcia said he and his wife saw a driver speed down Blaker Road Wednesday afternoon. Then the driver, who was in an Infiniti G35, tried to pass another car.

“He lost control there,” Garcia pointed out at the scene.

He hit a pole and a tree then violently crashed.

“Ends up over there in the tree,” Garcia said.

Garcia said before he saw them crash, he saw them speeding and possibly racing with another driver. It was hard to see through the thick clouds of dirt.

As he rushed over to help a teenage boy lying on the ground, Garcia said he saw the other driver speed away.

“Well, the other car just took right off. Just go, boom, and then took off,” Garcia said.

Garcia says he knows CPR but it was too late.

The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office has identified the 16-year-old as Sergio Alfaro.

“All I think about was I feel his heart and then I can’t. There was no pump at all,” Garcia said.

Then Garcia said he saw another passenger struggling with his seatbelt wrapped around his neck.

“He’s trying to get the seatbelt off and then he can’t,” he recalled. "So, I went to just help him out and got loose the seatbelt. He could have died right away.”

The driver was able to walk away.

“He got out like nothing, not even a single scar at all,” Garcia said.

Ceres police say the two passengers and the driver suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. All are 16- and 17-year-old boys who go to nearby Central Valley High School.

Investigators confirm speed was a factor in the crash.

“The entire district is heartbroken,” said Ceres Unified School District Assistant Superintendent Jay Simmonds.

Simmonds said grief counselors are on-hand to help students and staff cope with the devastation.

“To lose a 16-year-old student is not the way it’s supposed to be and we are heartbroken for the families,” he told FOX40 by phone. “Our prayers and thoughts are with the families and friends of these students.”

Garcia said he has seen drivers recklessly take on Blaker Road for years. But Wednesday’s crash is something he can't forget.

“Feel so bad for the parents, really bad,” he told FOX40.