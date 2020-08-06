Good Samaritan recounts rescue following ATV crash in Delta

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Without a second thought, two fathers said they jumped into the Delta to save three people whose ATV had crashed into the water.

It was just a normal Sunday on the Delta for Jason Buffalo. He and his friend had taken their sons wakeboarding July 26 when Buffalo’s teenager started yelling.

“He screamed and he said something went over the ravine or over the levee road,” Buffalo said.

Three people had fallen off their ATV into the water. Buffalo said he simply reacted.

“I just dove in,” he said.

Buffalo’s friend, Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin McCarthy, grabbed life jackets and followed. The two men were able to pull the people from the water.

“Literally at that moment, Kevin took Luis and I went to work on the two ladies to get em to breathe and get their security belt off,” Buffalo told FOX40.

A GoFundMe page identified the ATV riders as Luis Ramos, his fiancee and her 12-year-old sister.

The woman and the girl were not badly injured but McCarthy had to do some more quick thinking to save Ramos’ life.

“He realized very quickly Luis’ foot was missing and got him to shore. Literally drug him up on the rocks realized the foot wasn’t there. Did a tourniquet from a life jacket of all things and a piece of PVC pipe and tourniqueted the leg. By the time he did that he realized the arm was just as bad,” Buffalo said.

According to the GoFundMe campaign, Ramos has a long road to recovery, one that likely would not have been possible without the help of perfect strangers. Buffalo said he’s happy they were in the right place at the right time but was humble about his own role in saving their lives.

“Sure, it took two of us to get it done,” he said. “But that young man is only alive because Kevin had the training to deal with that specific thing.”