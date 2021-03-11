Good Samaritan saves man who drove into Sacramento River

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A good Samaritan saved a man who drove into the Sacramento River on Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 10 a.m., officers say a 67-year-old man from Oakland was driving toward the intersection of Twin Cities and River roads, when he had a medical emergency.

The man continued through the intersection, left the road and flew into the Sacramento River.

As the vehicle began to sink, the driver climbed out to the top of his vehicle and yelled to shore that he did not know how to swim, according to the CHP.

Officers say 39-year-old Chris Arias, of Antioch, saw the man’s GMC go into the water immediately jumped into the river to help the driver.

Arias had the driver hold onto his back as he swam back to shore, officials said.

The driver did not have any injuries from the accident but was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

The driver told officers that he would have died if it wasn’t for Arias’ help.